Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Sat 10th Feb, 2024

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
UK/Spain News

International cooperation leads to eight arrests after two Guardia Civil officers killed in collision with drug launch

A solemn gathering in Barbate on Saturday after two Guardia Civil officers were killed during a chase with drug smugglers.

By Chronicle Staff
10th February 2024

By Maria Jesus Corrales and Brian Reyes

Spain, Morocco and Gibraltar coordinated resources to track a drug smugglers' launch that collided with a Guardia Civil vessel in Barbate on Friday night, killing two officers and injuring two others.

Eight people, including three people who were on the 14-metre rigid-hulled inflatable boat, have been arrested.

Across the province of Cadiz on Saturday, there were solemn gatherings to honour the two dead men and send a message of defiance to organised crime in the region.

"Drug smugglers should know this," Fernando Grande-Marlaska, Spain’s Minister of the Interior, told reporters on Saturday.

"Society is stronger than they are, the state is stronger than they are, and the different institutions are perfectly coordinated, and at international level too.”

Mr Grande-Marlaska offered few details on the investigation into the incident, which he said remained ongoing.

Asked about the nationalities of those arrested, he declined to respond.

But on two occasions during the short appearance before the media, Mr Grande-Marlaska highlighted the international cooperation that led to the arrests.

"Yesterday, Spanish institutions but also those of Gibraltar and Morocco made their  resources available so that these criminals could not escape,” he said.

"There is absolute determination in the fight against drug smuggling."

On Friday night after news of the fatal collision broke, the Commissioner of the Royal Gibraltar Police, Richard Ullger, and Chief Minister Fabian Picardo offered their condolences and any assistance that Gibraltar could provide.

Mr Marlaska said that immediately after the fatal collision, the Guardia Civil began coordinating efforts to track the vessel involved, including with international partners.

"We were able to track it at all times and finally arrest the alleged perpetrators," Mr Marlaska said.

Earlier this week, the Spanish minister had been in Algeciras where he announced an extension of an operation targeting drug smugglers that commenced several years ago.

But the central government has been heavily criticised by both opposition parties and law enforcement unions who accuse it of failing to make sufficient resources available in a region where drug trafficking is rife.

Most Read

Local News

Spain’s Boluda Towage buys Gibraltar-based towage company Resolve

Fri 9th Feb, 2024

Local News

Travel disruptions at the airport due to Storm Karlotta

Fri 9th Feb, 2024

Local News

Roaming macaque caught in La Linea after two-day cross-border effort

Tue 6th Feb, 2024

Local News

Heavy Rain Alert: Gibraltar braces for deluge as frontal system approaches, risk of flooding and travel disruptions

Thu 8th Feb, 2024

Local News

After nudge from GFSB, Google Maps fixes pedestrian route in Gibraltar 

Fri 9th Feb, 2024

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

10th February 2024

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

UK/Spain News
King diagnosed with cancer, Palace announces

5th February 2024

UK/Spain News
‘Appalling decline’ in child health in the UK

5th February 2024

UK/Spain News
MPs must ‘bang on doors for Gibraltar’, Sir Bob Neill says after announcing plans to leave frontline politics

3rd February 2024

UK/Spain News
Sir Bob Neill to stand down at UK’s next election

2nd February 2024

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.


The Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd is licensed by the Gibraltar Government's Office of Fair Trading, licence number BL 152009.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2024