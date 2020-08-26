Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Wed 26th Aug, 2020

UK/Spain News

International Dog Day: Labrador most popular pooch on Facebook

David Jones

By Press Association
26th August 2020

By Jamie Harris, PA Science Technology Reporter

The Labrador has been revealed as the nation’s most popular pooch on Facebook, as barking mad Britons flocked to dog groups on the social network during lockdown.

More than 20 million posts and comments about dogs were created over the last three months, while five million people joined a dog community on Facebook, the tech giant said.

To coincide with International Dog Day, the firm has looked for the most mentioned breed in the UK and found that Labradors came out on top.

Cocker spaniels take second place, followed by Siberian huskies at third, the golden retriever fourth and the dachshund fifth.

Meanwhile, Dog Training Advice and Support has been crowned the number one dog group on Facebook as people sought help on managing their canines during lockdown.

“We’re thrilled to see that Facebook has provided a place for every Brit and his or her dog to come together and stay connected during lockdown,” said Brie Rogers Lowery, head of community partnerships EMEA (Europe, the Middle East and Africa) at Facebook.

“Without access to professional trainers, we can see that Facebook Groups have become a vital source for new dog owners seeking out advice and support on how to make sure their pup has the best introduction to the family possible.

“Lockdown was tough, but it seems our dogs provided plenty of reasons to keep us entertained.”

