International football matches can be played in Gibraltar, behind closed doors

With the Champions League and Europa League draws taking place this weekend, the Gibraltar FA has announced that matches will be allowed to take place in Gibraltar.

In a statement issued this Friday, the Gibraltar FA stated: “The Gibraltar FA is very pleased to confirm that, after discussions with UEFA and the support of Her Majesty’s Government of Gibraltar, and the GSLA, the Victoria Stadium will once again be the home venue of Gibraltar’s upcoming commitments both at International and Club level.“

“Under original plans, works on the new National Stadium were scheduled to commence this summer, meaning that the Victoria Stadium would not have been available for these fixtures.”

“However, Covid-19 has inevitably caused delays, meaning that the works will now not commence until 2021.”

“The Victoria Stadium will therefore be home to all of Gibraltar’s UEFA 2020 Nations League home matches, our remaining U-21 European Qualifiers, as well as UEFA Champions League and Europa League fixtures for our three representative clubs, subject to the draw this coming Sunday.”

“With Covid-19 still very much conditioning activities around the world, all fixtures will for now be played behind closed doors and under strict protocols set by both HMGoG and UEFA.”

“The Gibraltar FA has been in constant contact with both to ensure that all measures are fully complied with, and that the health and safety of Gibraltar and its community remains the top priority.”

“The Gibraltar FA would like to thank UEFA for allowing its competitions to once again be held in the current Victoria Stadium, HMGoG and the GSLA for its assistance in permitting these fixtures to go ahead in Gibraltar.”

Europa, St Joseph and Lincoln Red Imps this weekend find out who their opponents will be, with matches to be played in mid August.

The draw should also decide whether they play at home or away.