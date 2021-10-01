Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Fri 1st Oct, 2021

International interest in latest Gibraltar cave finds

By Chronicle Staff
1st October 2021

There has been wide international coverage of the discovery of a new cave chamber in Vanguard Cave.

The chamber had been sealed for over 40 thousand years, a fact which has had wide appeal. So far close to seventy articles have reported the discovery in nineteen countries, from Russia to Argentina and the United States to Hong Kong.

These have included major news media such as The Guardian, Newsweek and CNN. The Canadian Broadcasting Corporation (CBC) ran an interview with Professor Clive Finlayson of the Gibraltar National Museum. National Geographic in its Russian edition also covered the story. Further reports are expected in the coming days.

“The international interest and response has been tremendous. It clearly shows the importance of our World Heritage Site and of the research being conducted and coordinated there by our National Museum,” said the Minister for Heritage, Dr John Cortes.

