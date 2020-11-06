Interserve negotiates pay rise for employees

A pay rise has been negotiated for Interserve Defence Ltd employees following months of negotiations with Unite the Union following a pay review.

The union yesterday announced Interserve and seconded staff will receive a 2.7% consolidated basic salary increase, retrospective to the anniversary date.

In addition, the on-call allowance will also be increased by 2.7%.

A spokesman for Unite said there has also been significant progress in the training and development of staff.

Over the past year, a number of employees have successfully achieved NVQ’s, that Unite sees as a success story, helping to give employees the opportunity to develop their careers.

Interserve has committed itself to continue developing its staff throughout the contract, something which is very palpable as some local employees have been promoted to senior positions within the company.

Unite’s Christian Duo, said: “This agreement comes against the backdrop of economic uncertainty due to the Covid-19 pandemic, which makes the value of this agreement even greater.”

“We have a fantastic team of Shop Stewards at Interserve, which is evident due to the progress we have made over the years.”

“Finally we would like to thank Management for the favourable resolution to our claim and for the positive spirit of collaboration.”

“We acknowledge that both sides want to further develop our partnership, for the betterment of our members and also to improve the efficiency and service to the Ministry of Defence.”