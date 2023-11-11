Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Sat 11th Nov, 2023

‘Introduction to Youth Work’ training course this January

By Chronicle Staff
11th November 2023

The Gibraltar Youth Service will deliver an ‘Introduction to Youth Work’ training course for new volunteers and prospective employees.

Trainees will have the choice of two routes: assessed and non-assessed courses, a statement from the Gibraltar Youth Service said.

The non-assessed course is geared towards those wishing to volunteer, whereas the assessed course may be followed by those wishing to be considered for future, potential part-time employment within the Youth Service.

Following a selection process for both routes (to include an initial ‘Introduction to Youth Work - Aims, Objectives and Delivery), the selected trainees will be involved in face-to-face youth work during evenings and weekends.

The assessed route will require trainees to evidence a set of core youth work skills and develop a relevant social educational project.

Successful completion of the assessed route will result in the award of a local certificate in ‘An Introduction to Understanding Youth Work’ and make the candidate eligible to apply to future Part-Time Youth Support Worker vacancies.

The training period will run from January 2024 until July 2024, during which time trainees will have the opportunity to work alongside Youth Workers and Support Staff in a variety of youth work scenarios.

“The training offers an ideal opportunity for those wishing to work with young people who have a commitment to their welfare and development,” the Gibraltar Youth Service said.

Further information about the course and application procedure can be obtained from: www.youth.gi/jobs-with-us

For more information email charlene.figueras@gibraltar.gov.gi or call 20078617 during office hours.

The deadline for applications is Friday, January 5, 5pm.

