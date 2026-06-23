Irish hurdle for Javi in his blues debut

Javi Muñoz's official competitive debut as head coach of St Joseph's will come against Irish side Bohemians.

Once again, St Joseph's will face Irish opposition in the opening round of the UEFA Conference League, with the two-legged tie scheduled for July 6 and 13.

Bohemians, who play in the Irish Premier Division and are based at Dalymount Park, will enter the tie in the middle of their domestic season as they continue their pursuit of the league title.

Just days after the UEFA Conference League draw, Bohemians suffered a crucial home defeat to Dundalk in a battle between two top-three sides, allowing Dundalk to leapfrog them into third place.

Twenty-two matches into their season, Bohemians sit fourth in the table, having won nine, drawn eight and lost five matches, with their latest defeat coming last weekend.

That contrasts sharply with St Joseph's, who have not played a competitive match since May.

The Saints, who fell at the final hurdle in the Gibraltar Football League title race before finishing second, enter the new campaign undergoing further change. Muñoz becomes their third head coach within a season, while several key players have departed, including Ethan Jolley, who joined rivals Lincoln Red Imps this summer.

St Joseph's will once again feature several new faces in their squad. The club has already strengthened its ranks with the signing of Javi Moreno.

"I am excited to be here and challenge for titles," he said. "There is plenty of ambition at the club and it's good to be part of it.

"I will bring hard work, enthusiasm and commitment to the cause. I am determined to contribute with goals and assists and be a real presence.

"I must say that I have been impressed by the intensity of the training sessions so far. There is a strong focus within the group on achieving all of our objectives.

"I arrive here in good physical condition and this will only improve with daily work alongside the coaching staff.

"Mentally, I approach the challenge ahead with maximum enthusiasm and a strong desire to succeed.

"The fans can be sure that I will give my full commitment in every match and do all I can to ensure that this is a memorable season for all the right reasons."

The club has also signed Francis Ferrón, described as an experienced performer and a long-term target.

"I've been talking with members of the technical staff for several years now," he said. "I've always felt a strong interest, so the decision to come here was very easy.

"The manager explained his project to me and what he wanted for this year, and I immediately connected with his vision for the team.

"I also have friends at the club who spoke very highly of the environment here and the ambition of the club.

"I already feel very comfortable and welcome here, which has made the settling-in process easy.

"To the fans, I would ask them to get behind us and help us achieve our goals. With their support, we will be stronger and have the best possible chance of achieving our objectives."

More signings are expected before the first leg, which is likely to be played in Ireland.

St Joseph's will once again be aiming to improve their record on the European stage. Early exits in recent campaigns have proved costly, with European football regarded as one of the club's most important financial drivers.

With domestic rivals Lincoln Red Imps having reached the group stages on two occasions in recent years, St Joseph's continue to trail behind both financially and on the pitch, with the gap at the top showing little sign of narrowing.