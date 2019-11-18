Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Mon 18th Nov, 2019

Opinion & Analysis

Is the Spanish Tax Treaty as sovereignty neutral as made out?

By Guest Contributor
18th November 2019

There can be no doubt that the recent UK/Spanish tax treaty over Gibraltar, surrenders to Spain a significant amount of control, power and influence over Spanish aspects of Gibraltar taxation, whatever reassurances the GSLP Government might try to give to the contrary. It does so mainly in two ways. First by agreeing to make certain...

