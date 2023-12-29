Isola appointed CBE in New Year Honours List, Podesta OBE

Albert Isola, until recently the Minister for Financial and Digital Services, has been appointed by King Charles III to be a Commander of The Most Excellent Order of the British Empire [CBE] for services to the financial and digital industries in Gibraltar.

Mr Isola, who stepped back from frontline politics at the last general election, was joined on the Honours list by Lawrence Podesta, the former chief executive of the Gibraltar International Bank, who was appointed to be an Officer of the Most Excellent Order of the British Empire [OBE] for services to banking in Gibraltar.

Mr Isola was elected to Parliament in 2013 and as Minister for Financial and Digital Services was instrumental in shaping Gibraltar’s response to the challenges to its economy arising from Brexit and the Covid-19 pandemic.

Mr Isola told the Chronicle he was “deeply honoured and grateful” for the award.

“I am profoundly grateful for the work and support of numerous colleagues and organisations that have contributed to my efforts,” he said.

“Despite Brexit we have been able to safeguard and grow the critical industries of financial services and gaming, whilst transitioning from an offshore centre to a modern international place for business, meeting the highest international standards and with the United Kingdom as our partner.”

“I am especially grateful to our Chief Minister Fabian Picardo, whose exceptional leadership, support and confidence in horribly challenging times have enabled us to get so much done for the betterment of our community.”

“I don’t believe we realise how fortunate we have been to have him, and in everything I have been able to deliver, it has been his unwavering support that has made it possible.”

“I must also thank my family and friends, who have given me the time and space to dedicate myself to this work. Without complete commitment, it is just not possible.”

The award to Mr Podesta recognises his work for the Gibraltar International Bank from its inception in 2014 until his retirement earlier this year.

Mr Podesta, who previously had a long and distinguished career in Gibraltar’s banking industry, worked closely Mr Isola to create and establish a retail bank owned by the people of Gibraltar.

Mr Podesta told the Chronicle he was “truly honoured and humbled” by the award.

“The setting up and running of Gibraltar International Bank was a huge but worthwhile challenge, in particular during the first years,” he said.

“I would like to thank the Hon Albert Isola for having given me the opportunity to take on this task, Albert Langston as Chairman and fellow Directors of the Board, Derek Sene who was with me from the beginning as the bank's Chief Operating Officer, my Senior Management team who always stood by me and Albert Mena, at the time Financial Secretary to the Government.”

“Also, staff members past and present. The support received from these persons in setting up the bank and running it has been invaluable and in some way I share this award with them.”

In addition to the CBE and the OBE awarded by the King, the Governor, Vice Admiral Sir David Steel, announced two Gibraltar Awards on behalf of the Gibraltar Honours Board.

The awards were granted Terence Lopez, the air terminal director at Gibraltar International Airport, for services to the provision of aviation services in Gibraltar, and to Gibraltarian rower Jack Prior, for services to sport in Gibraltar.

Chief Minister Fabian Picardo congratulated all the recipients.

“As every year, all of the award recipients have made significant contributions to Gibraltar in their respective fields,” Mr Picardo said.

“My heartfelt congratulations and thanks go to all of them.”

“I particularly want to applaud my dear friend and colleague the Hon Albert Isola CBE, acknowledging the value of his contributions to Gibraltar’s Digital and Financial Services industry, a core pillar of our economy accounting for approximately 50% of our GDP, during his tenure as a GSLP/Liberal Government Minister.”

“I warmly congratulate and thank Albert on behalf of the Government, my Cabinet and the people of Gibraltar.”

“His family can be now prouder than his Cabinet and party colleagues are of this magnificent and well-deserved recognition of a man who has done so much for Gibraltar.”

“Lawrence's sterling work in the establishment of the Gibraltar International Bank has been to the benefit of all of Gibraltar at a crucial time when banking facilities where being lost.”

“He is worthy recipient of this award that rightly recognises just how well Lawrence and his team did in the establishment of the GIB.”

“Terence has dedicated so much of his life to Gibraltar Airport that today this recognition will be well received throughout Gibraltar by all those who have benefitted from his expertise and commitment.”

“Jack has made all of Gibraltar proud with his magnificent achievements and, in particular, how he has flown the Gibraltar flag internationally as part of the British Family of Nations in sport.”

“Jack's achievements are, no doubt, inspiring other young people in sport in Gibraltar to see what can be achieved through dedication and hard work alongside family support.”

“I have no doubt that Jack will continue to impress and inspire us all in the months and years to come.”