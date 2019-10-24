Isola presents at 15th World Chinese Entrepreneurs Convention in London

Thousands of Chinese businessmen have this week heard of the “significant” commercial opportunities that Gibraltar has to offer, as Minister for Commerce Albert Isola attended the World Chinese Entrepreneurs Convention.

Mr Isola participated in the Convention, which was held ExCel Conference Centre in London, and told delegates that Gibraltar is a gateway for Chinese entrepreneurs on the One Belt One road initiative.

This is a global development strategy adopted by the Chinese government involving infrastructure development and investments in 152 countries and international organizations across Asia, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, and the Americas.

Mr Isola illustrated the great success Gibraltar has had in insurance, online gambling and in recently attracting fintech businesses to establish on the Rock.

Mr Isola, who travelled to London to participate in the conference just hours after Monday’s ministerial reshuffle, said: “It was an honour to have been asked to participate in the Convention with so many distinguished speakers from China and the United Kingdom.”

“As we appear to be approaching an end to the Brexit process it was an ideal opportunity to set out Gibraltar’s unique position as a gateway to the United Kingdom and to facilitate increased trade between China the world’s second largest economy and the UK the fifth largest economy.”

“I have been travelling to China on a regular basis over the last three years and I remain firmly of the view that there are significant opportunities for Gibraltar to facilitate and benefit from stronger commercial ties with China.”

“This Government’s aim is to both secure more investment from Chinese entrepreneurs in Gibraltar particularly in our digital economy and to channel some of the future investment from China into the UK via Gibraltar.”

The session was opened by Secretary of State for International Trade, Liz Truss.

WCEC is held every two years and 2019 is the 30th anniversary.

In its 30 year history the Convention has never been held in Europe and the organisers had been expecting 3,000 Chinese businessmen to attend the Convention from Mainland China, the United Kingdom and overseas.

Many highly successful Chinese entrepreneurs travelled to London to participate in the three day event.