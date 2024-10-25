Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Fri 25th Oct, 2024

Isolas event sheds light on menopause in the workplace

Photo by Eyleen Gomez

By Eyleen Gomez
25th October 2024

A candid and informative presentation to a group of local professionals at Isolas on Thursday shone a light on the topic of menopause and its impact on women in the workplace.

The event, led by a post-menopausal speaker Petra Boddington, gave practical solutions for women to support themselves and for their partners and employers to support them as they navigate the menopause.

"Historically, menopause was often brushed aside, with the focus solely on hot flashes," said Ms Boddington.

"But we now know the far-reaching effects it can have, from brain fog and anxiety to joint pain and sleep disturbances."

She emphasised the importance of addressing these symptoms, not only for the wellbeing of the individual but also for the benefit of the business.

She highlighted the statistic that six out of ten women are struggling with menopause symptoms at work, leading many to leave their careers altogether. Globally she said this prompted calls for greater awareness and the implementation of supportive workplace policies.

" We need to make sure that the workplace is somewhere that you can go and talk to somebody if you're feeling menopause symptoms. And we need to make sure, and I am pointing to the men in the room, that they are understanding what we're going through,” she said.

Ms Boddington spoke about the importance of nutrition and protein, exercise especially strength training as part of helping with menopause symptoms and also supplements that women should take, for example calcium and magnesium

She also delved into hormone replacement therapy [HRT] and participants were advised to be proactive in seeking medical advice and not to be deterred by outdated misconceptions.

One audience member spoke about how much her life improved when she started HRT and how supportive her husband is and had been throughout her perimenopause symptoms. She recommended that women go to the Well Women’s Clinic in the Primary Care Centre.

One male audience member spoke about how he is hoping his wife’s wellbeing will now improve after she has recently been prescribed HRT.

He was advised it will take time for the changes to happen and if there are no significant changes over a period of time, she will need to go back to her medical provider.

“HRT is not a magic pill. It's not just going to suddenly come in and make everything great, but it makes it better,” she said.

“It makes it more bearable. If I don't go through a walk, my mental health suffers.”

“If I don't go to the gym, I don't feel good about myself.”

“If I don't take my HRT. I'm lying on the floor in tears.”

“It's just all about trying to get that balance. It's not going to change your life in so much as I'm not going to wake up tomorrow and be a millionaire living on a yacht, but it's going to change your life to a point where you can manage it better.”

The event finished with a call for continued open dialogue and a collective effort to destigmatise menopause especially in the workplace.

