‘Isthmus’ exhibition brings Moroccan art to Gibraltar

Gibraltar Cultural Services is to launch of ‘Isthmus’, an exhibition of Moroccan art in collaboration with Gallery Kent Tangier and the JM Memorial Foundation.

The exhibition is part of the continued cultural exchange between Gibraltar and Tangier spearheaded by GCS as part of the Gibraltar Government’s cultural programme.

“Well known Moroccan artists Abdelkrim Ouazzani, Ilias Selfati and Mohamed Benyaich have been invited to exhibit a selection of their works at the gallery to further expose the art of Morocco to Gibraltar and encourage visitors to connect with our neighbours from across the Strait,” No.6 Convent Place said in a statement.

“GCS is also working with the international artists to host workshops and lectures during their time in Gibraltar aimed at the local art fraternity and educational establishments.”

In 2023, members of both communities interacted to create beneficial cross-cultural awareness of their respective art and culture.

Previous initiatives have included various art exhibitions, a weekend of workshops at Donabo Gardens and the production of a music video representing musical styles from both communities.

The event at the Gustavo Bacarisas Gallery will run from February 20 to March 9.

For more information email development@culture.gov.gi or telephone 200 48043.