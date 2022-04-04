Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Mon 4th Apr, 2022

James Foot’s watercolours return to Gibraltar

Pics by Johnny Bugeja

By Chronicle Staff
4th April 2022

Artist James Foot has returned to Gibraltar for the first time in two years with an exhibition of watercolour paintings.

Mr Foot has travelled and exhibited his works in Gibraltar for decades but was absent due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

With this visit he’s brought a new collection of watercolours featuring depictions of flowers, nature and scenes of Gibraltar.

Mr Foot has been coming to Gibraltar for many years and his first exhibition was held in 1989.

Originally from Cornwall he now resides in a Greek fishing village where he paints and grows vegetables.

Locally he is a very popular artist and his paintings grace many Gibraltarian homes and establishments.

The 2022 exhibition aimed to showcase Mr Foot’s varied repertoire and includes popular water scenes, fishing boats, flora and fauna, Greek chairs and architectural-style urban images.

The exhibition was launched last week in the John Mackintosh Hall Lower Exhibition Room on the ground floor.
The exhibition open daily, Monday to Friday, and ends on Wednesday, April 13.

