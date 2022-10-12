Jamie Trinidad appointed King’s Counsel

Gibraltarian lawyer Dr Alex Jamie Trinidad has been appointed to the rank of King’s Counsel.

The Governor, Vice Admiral Sir David Steel, appointed Mr Trinidad, acting upon the advice of the King’s Counsel Appointments Committee and subject to the presentation of Letters Patent.

Presentation of Letters Patent to Dr Trinidad will be arranged as soon as possible.

“My warmest congratulations to Jamie on his achievement,” the Governor said.

“This appointment is in recognition of his highest standards of professional integrity and ability.”