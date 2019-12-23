January technical meeting between Gibraltar, UK and Spain ahead of Brexit

Officials from the governments of Gibraltar, the U.K. and Spain will hold a technical meeting in London in January to discuss the Rock’s departure from the EU on January 31.

Departure will give effect to the UK/EU Withdrawal Agreement, which includes a Protocol about Gibraltar from which flow four Memorandums of Understanding on matters including border fluidity, the environment, tobacco and law enforcement cooperation.

The MoUs aim to ensure the Rock’s orderly withdrawal from the bloc alongside the U.K.

A number of committees involving the EU, the U.K., Gibraltar and Spain will come into being as a result of the MoUs and will run for the lifetime of the transition period, which is until 31 December 2020.

“The preparatory work required for our departure from the EU under the Agreement will be the subject of technical level meetings of officials which will be held in Madrid on 14 and 15 January”, the Gibraltar Government said in a statement.