Jared Cruz selected for GCS writing initiative

Aspiring writer Jared Cruz has been selected for the writing initiative being run by Gibraltar Cultural Services on behalf of the Ministry of Culture.

The initiative was launched as part of World Book Day earlier this year.

Mr Cruz recently met with the Gibraltar Cultural Services Development team who are overseeing the programme and had an initial discussion with one of his mentors.

The initiative encouraged applications from young people aged between 14 and 25. And Mr Cruz was selected after a shortlisting process and interview.

He will now embark on a literacy journey, guided by writers, authors and literature professionals.

“Over the next few months, he will be meeting with various local entities and specialists to equip him with skills and knowledge to write his own novella,” said a statement from GCS.

“Jared will be working alongside several individuals who have experience in the field of writing and will also be learning about different related processes, for example printing and publishing.”

The 23-year-old who has been writing for pleasure for most of his life, says it recently became clear that this was something he wanted to take further. He stated he is excited at the opportunity and is looking forward to seeing where it takes him.

The team at GCS will be facilitating the process and stated they are very much looking forward to working with Mr Cruz, who in turn will hopefully inspire younger writers in the community.

“My congratulations to Jared. Gibraltarian Literature is a reflection of our identity and culture. It is growing steadily in diversity and volume and we will do all we can to support it,” said the Minister for Culture Dr John Cortes.

“Particularly important is encouraging young people who wish to write, and this initiative by the hardworking GCS is just one example of how we intend to do so at the Ministry of Culture”.

For more information contact GCS on 200 49161 or development@culture.gov.gi