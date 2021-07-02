Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Fri 2nd Jul, 2021

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Local News

Jared Cruz selected for GCS writing initiative

By Chronicle Staff
2nd July 2021

Aspiring writer Jared Cruz has been selected for the writing initiative being run by Gibraltar Cultural Services on behalf of the Ministry of Culture.

The initiative was launched as part of World Book Day earlier this year.

Mr Cruz recently met with the Gibraltar Cultural Services Development team who are overseeing the programme and had an initial discussion with one of his mentors.

The initiative encouraged applications from young people aged between 14 and 25. And Mr Cruz was selected after a shortlisting process and interview.

He will now embark on a literacy journey, guided by writers, authors and literature professionals.

“Over the next few months, he will be meeting with various local entities and specialists to equip him with skills and knowledge to write his own novella,” said a statement from GCS.

“Jared will be working alongside several individuals who have experience in the field of writing and will also be learning about different related processes, for example printing and publishing.”

The 23-year-old who has been writing for pleasure for most of his life, says it recently became clear that this was something he wanted to take further. He stated he is excited at the opportunity and is looking forward to seeing where it takes him.

The team at GCS will be facilitating the process and stated they are very much looking forward to working with Mr Cruz, who in turn will hopefully inspire younger writers in the community.

“My congratulations to Jared. Gibraltarian Literature is a reflection of our identity and culture. It is growing steadily in diversity and volume and we will do all we can to support it,” said the Minister for Culture Dr John Cortes.

“Particularly important is encouraging young people who wish to write, and this initiative by the hardworking GCS is just one example of how we intend to do so at the Ministry of Culture”.

For more information contact GCS on 200 49161 or development@culture.gov.gi

Most Read

Local News

Govt confirms another seven Delta variant infections, as active Covid cases reach 24

Fri 25th Jun, 2021

Local News

As CM speaks of dialogue and mutual respect, Vox stunt offers reminder of old prejudices

Tue 29th Jun, 2021

Local News

Gibraltar backs plan for global minimum corporate tax of 15%

Fri 2nd Jul, 2021

Local News

Community Care campaigners make their voice heard in Convent Place

Thu 1st Jul, 2021

Local News

Saddened by some reactions, Sacramento vows to continue promoting equality for all

Fri 2nd Jul, 2021

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

2nd July 2021

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Local News
UK Community renewal fund seminar hosted by GFSB

2nd July 2021

Local News
Saddened by some reactions, Sacramento vows to continue promoting equality for all

2nd July 2021

Local News
Four decades on, Action for Housing thanks those who supported its work

2nd July 2021

Local News
Gibraltar backs plan for global minimum corporate tax of 15%

2nd July 2021

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2021