Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Mon 6th May, 2024

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Local News

Royal Gibraltar Regiment celebrates 85th anniversary with week of special events

Images show members of the Royal Gibraltar Regiment posing for a group photo at Almeida Gardens in Gibraltar with His Excellency The Governor of Gibraltar Sir David Steel and Commander British Forces Gibraltar, Commodore Tom Guy.

By Chronicle Staff
6th May 2024

The Royal Gibraltar Regiment held a series of special events as part of its Regimental Week celebrations last month, marking its 85th anniversary.

The week's events kicked off with a Regiment fun-filled Family Day at Devil’s Tower Camp for all serving members, where they enjoyed various activities including laser tag, bouncy castles, and face painting.

This event aimed to strengthen the bond between the serving members of the Regiment and their families.

On Tuesday April 23, the Regiment hosted a Regimental reception at Alameda Gardens to honour and show appreciation to veterans who have served with distinction over the years.

“This was a poignant moment to reflect on the Regiment's rich history and the sacrifices made by those who have served previously,” said a statement from the MOD.

On Wednesday April 24, the RG executed a Recruitment Day at Devil's Tower Camp, which was open to all aspiring individuals wanting to learn more about the career opportunities available within the Royal Gibraltar Regiment.

“This event was a perfect chance for those interested in joining the ranks to meet with serving members and gain valuable insights into life in the military,” said the MOD statement.

The Regimental Week culminated on Thursday April 25, in a grand Regimental Dinner, honouring the serving Sergeants, Warrant Officers, and Officers for their dedication and service to the Regiment.

“This prestigious event was a fitting tribute to the current members who uphold the traditions and values of the Royal Gibraltar Regiment and also served to dine out the current Governor, Vice Admiral Sir David Steel as the outgoing Commander in Chief of the Regiment,” said the statement.

Lieutenant Colonel Matt Moore, Commanding Officer of the Royal Gibraltar Regiment, added, "This year's celebrations hold special significance as we mark our 85th anniversary. We look forward to welcoming veterans, families, and the community to join us in commemorating our past achievements, celebrating our present successes, and looking ahead to a promising future."

Most Read

Local News

‘The King’s Residence’ submits new proposal for Devil’s Tower Road

Mon 6th May, 2024

Local News

New airside equipment for Gibraltar International Airport

Fri 3rd May, 2024

Local News

Fraudster jailed for duping friends out of £200,000

Thu 2nd May, 2024

Local News

GHA finds sharp increase in melanoma rates

Mon 6th May, 2024

Brexit

Foreign Office minister says UK ‘steadfast’ on treaty red lines, as MPs warn of ‘significant diminution’ of sovereignty

Wed 1st May, 2024

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

6th May 2024

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Local News
Gibraltar Tourist Board's “bustling” first quarter

6th May 2024

Local News
‘The King’s Residence’ submits new proposal for Devil’s Tower Road

6th May 2024

Local News
GHA finds sharp increase in melanoma rates

6th May 2024

Local News
In hindsight, GPA should have handled McGrail retirement differently, Inquiry told

3rd May 2024

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.


The Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd is licensed by the Gibraltar Government's Office of Fair Trading, licence number BL 152009.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2024