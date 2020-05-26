Javier Pérez Plata judges Spring Visual Arts Competition online
The winners of this year’s Spring Visual Arts Competition will be unveiled later today, with Javier Pérez Plata judging all the entries virtually due to Covid-19. The annual competition organised by Gibraltar Cultural Services had to change to a new format this year with the artworks instead entered via email. Paintings, sculptures, photos and videos...
