Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Wed 18th Nov, 2020

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
UK/Spain News

Jeremy Corbyn will not have Labour whip restored, Sir Keir Starmer says

Ben Birchall/Jacob King

By Press Association
18th November 2020

By Harriet Line, PA Deputy Political Editor

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer has said he will not restore the whip to his predecessor Jeremy Corbyn because he “undermined” work in restoring trust and confidence in the party’s ability to tackle anti-Semitism.

Mr Corbyn was reinstated as a party member on Tuesday – three weeks after being suspended in the aftermath of the damning Equality and Human Rights Commission (EHRC) report into anti-Semitism.

But despite the move by the National Executive Committee, Sir Keir has declined to restore the whip to the former opposition leader – meaning he will continue to sit as an independent MP and will not be part of the Parliamentary Labour Party.

Sir Keir said in a statement: “Since I was elected Labour leader, I have made it my mission to root out anti-Semitism from the Labour Party.

“I know that I will judged on my actions, not my words. The disciplinary process does not have the confidence of the Jewish community. That became clear once again yesterday.

“It is the task of my leadership to fix what I have inherited. That is what I am resolute in doing and I have asked for an independent process to be established as soon as possible.

“I’m the Leader of the Labour Party, but I’m also the Leader of the Parliamentary Labour Party.

“Jeremy Corbyn’s actions in response to the EHRC report undermined and set back our work in restoring trust and confidence in the Labour Party’s ability to tackle anti-Semitism.

“In those circumstances, I have taken the decision not to restore the whip to Jeremy Corbyn. I will keep this situation under review.”

Most Read

Local News

Booze and no mask ends in early morning Main Street arrest

Tue 17th Nov, 2020

Sports

Tense draw secures Gibraltar’s promotion to UEFA’s Nations League C

Tue 17th Nov, 2020

Local News

Government confirms second death in Gibraltar linked to Covid-19

Tue 17th Nov, 2020

UK/Spain News

Andalucia seals off region in Covid-19 move, with knock-on impact at border with Gibraltar

Wed 28th Oct, 2020

Local News

Two women reported for breaking Covid isolation

Tue 10th Nov, 2020

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

18th November 2020

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

UK/Spain News
Uk ban on sales of new petrol and diesel cars and vans brought forward to 2030

18th November 2020

UK/Spain News
Grayling to launch fresh push for airport Covid-19 testing

18th November 2020

UK/Spain News
Uk inflation jumps on back of rising cost of clothing and food

18th November 2020

UK/Spain News
Head of NHS Test and Trace told to self-isolate by own service

18th November 2020

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2020