Jetstream and The Jesse Tree form part of New Year’s Eve celebrations in Casemates

Gibraltar Cultural Services (GCS), on behalf of the Ministry of Culture has announcd the programme of events for this year’s New Year’s Eve Celebrations which will be held in Casemates 10.30pm to 3am on New Year’s Day.

The event is being organised by GibMedia who has been working closely with GCS will feature live performances from Jet Stream, The Jesse Tree as well as DJ sets.

The countdown will be hosted by James Neish and Miss Gibraltar, Faith Torres.

“I am delighted that we are back at Casemates Square for our New Year’s celebrations. I am confident that our community will once again go down to the Square and enjoy the celebrations. Our community deserves to celebrate together in true Gibraltarian style,” said the Minister for Culture, Christian Santos.