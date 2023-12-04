Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Mon 4th Dec, 2023

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Local News

Jetstream and The Jesse Tree form part of New Year’s Eve celebrations in Casemates

By Chronicle Staff
4th December 2023

Gibraltar Cultural Services (GCS), on behalf of the Ministry of Culture has announcd the programme of events for this year’s New Year’s Eve Celebrations which will be held in Casemates 10.30pm to 3am on New Year’s Day.

The event is being organised by GibMedia who has been working closely with GCS will feature live performances from Jet Stream, The Jesse Tree as well as DJ sets.

The countdown will be hosted by James Neish and Miss Gibraltar, Faith Torres.

“I am delighted that we are back at Casemates Square for our New Year’s celebrations. I am confident that our community will once again go down to the Square and enjoy the celebrations. Our community deserves to celebrate together in true Gibraltarian style,” said the Minister for Culture, Christian Santos.

Most Read

Local News

Spanish fisherman case will return to court after a day of confusion and mixed rulings

Fri 1st Dec, 2023

Local News

Residential building with ambulance facility filed for Europort Road

Mon 27th Nov, 2023

Local News

UK students would be ‘game changer’ for University of Gibraltar

Mon 4th Dec, 2023

Brexit

Cameron and Albares discuss Gib as all sides seek swift conclusion to treaty talks  

Tue 28th Nov, 2023

Features

Scottish author features Gibraltar in latest book series

Fri 1st Dec, 2023

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

4th December 2023

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Local News
Table-top exercise rehearses ‘no deal’ response

4th December 2023

Local News
Bayside wins hat trick in Sovereign Art Foundation Students Prize

4th December 2023

Local News
Feetham visits Companies House

4th December 2023

Local News
Online fraudster scams local out of over £10,000

4th December 2023

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2023