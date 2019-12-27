Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Fri 27th Dec, 2019

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Local News

Jewish Community to thank emergency services with sweet treats on New Year’s eve

Image by Steve Buissinne from Pixabay

By Chronicle Staff
27th December 2019

Women from the Jewish Community will be baking cakes and biscuits for distribution to the Emergency Services Personnel on duty on New Year’s Eve.

Jewish students will be delivering the cakes and biscuits to the police, fire, ambulance, hospital staff and frontier services on duty that night.

“The initiative is to thank these men and women who keep us safe every day throughout the year,” the Managing Board of the Jewish Community said in a statement.

The Community’s President, James Levy, said both both Christmas eve and New Year’s eve are two particular family nights in Gibraltar but the call to duty brings these families apart.

He said it was right to show a gesture of gratitude and appreciation in return.

“Cakes and biscuits symbolise sweetness and so it is appropriate to wish these dedicated workers and their families a sweet and happy New Year,” the statement added.

Most Read

Local News

Sex offender gets another chance at parole after court ruling

Mon 23rd Dec, 2019

UK/Spain News

In the Strait of Gibraltar, EU drug officials find worrying trends

Tue 10th Dec, 2019

Local News

Pedestrian in serious condition following runway traffic accident

Thu 21st Nov, 2019

Local News

US submarine has Christmas stopover in Gib

Fri 27th Dec, 2019

Local News

Govt dismisses lottery rumours

Thu 19th Dec, 2019

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

27th December 2019

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Local News
Lt Gen Davis highlights Rock's continued strategic role in last Christmas message as Governor

27th December 2019

Local News
US submarine has Christmas stopover in Gib

27th December 2019

Local News
Three men remanded over spate of burglaries

27th December 2019

Local News
Police dog sniffs out student drug stash

27th December 2019

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2019