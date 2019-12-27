Jewish Community to thank emergency services with sweet treats on New Year’s eve

Women from the Jewish Community will be baking cakes and biscuits for distribution to the Emergency Services Personnel on duty on New Year’s Eve.

Jewish students will be delivering the cakes and biscuits to the police, fire, ambulance, hospital staff and frontier services on duty that night.

“The initiative is to thank these men and women who keep us safe every day throughout the year,” the Managing Board of the Jewish Community said in a statement.

The Community’s President, James Levy, said both both Christmas eve and New Year’s eve are two particular family nights in Gibraltar but the call to duty brings these families apart.

He said it was right to show a gesture of gratitude and appreciation in return.

“Cakes and biscuits symbolise sweetness and so it is appropriate to wish these dedicated workers and their families a sweet and happy New Year,” the statement added.