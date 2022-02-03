Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Thu 3rd Feb, 2022

Jimmy Carr returns to Gibraltar with Terribly Funny 2.0

By Chronicle Staff
3rd February 2022

One of the best-loved comedians in the world, Jimmy Carr has announced his brand-new tour Terribly Funny 2.0, which includes two dates October 8 and 9, 2022 at St Michael's Cave.

Jimmy Carr has been a comedian for over a decade and a half. He’s performed 10 sell-out tours, playing over 2,500 shows to more than 2 and a half million people.

Following on from his sold-out shows in Gibraltar in 2019 Jimmy’s brand-new show contains jokes about all kinds of terrible things.

Local promoters for the show GibMedia said they are very excited to have been able to secure Jimmy Carr for a second time on his new world tour making Gibraltar an added stop in the comedy circuit.

Tickets at £35 will be on sale from Thursday, February 3 at 11am on buytickets.gi

