Joe Gingell visits HMS Stirling Castle

Gibraltarian historian Joe Gingell has visited HMS Stirling Castle after sharing his memories of being repatriated to Gibraltar aboard HMT Stirling Castle in 1944.

The visit followed an article published in the Gibraltar Chronicle on May 28 titled Stirling Castle and evacuation memories.

Mr Gingell said he received a message through the office of the Governor, Lieutenant General Sir Ben Bathurst, after the Commanding Officer of HMS Stirling Castle was informed of his connection to the wartime vessel.

“As result the story titled Stirling Castle and evacuation memories published in the Gibraltar Chronicle last Thursday 28th May, I received a message via the office of His Excellency the Governor, who had offered the Commanding Officer of HMS Stirling Castle to get in touch with me after being told that I had been repatriated in 1944 on HMT Stirling Castle,” Mr Gingell said.

Mr Gingell accepted the invitation and met Commanding Officer Commander Phil Harper on board the Royal Navy vessel.

He described the visit as both interesting and enjoyable.

“I was given a very interesting and enjoyable tour of the ship, starting with the Bridge where I was shown all the main navigational gears.”

“Then to all the decks, all the gears with their different functions, the facilities and amenities for which the ship had been designed.”

“During the tour, I was introduced to officers and other ranks assigned with the operation of all the different aspects of the ship.”

Mr Gingell said he was particularly interested to find photographs and literature relating to HMT Stirling Castle in the ship’s recreation room.

“In the recreation room there were photos and literature of HMT Stirling Castle that repatriated the evacuees 82 years ago.”

Following the tour, Mr Gingell joined officers for lunch and discussed the evacuation, his experiences in wartime London and his return to Gibraltar aboard the Stirling Castle.

He reflected on the connection between his historical research and the recent visit.

“When I started my research on the subject of the evacuation, the Gibraltar Chronicle published an article, precisely, about the evacuation on the Athlone Castle and the repatriation on the Stirling Castle!”

“Little did I know then, that 25 years later, I would be sharing the same story onboard the Royal Navy’s mine-hunting mothership HMS Stirling Castle!”