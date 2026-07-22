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Wed 22nd Jul, 2026

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Local News

Transport Ministry fines Spanish Taxi for operating in Gibraltar

By Gabriella Ramagge
22nd July 2026

The Ministry of Transport has issued the first fixed penalty notice to a Spanish Taxi for operating in Gibraltar.

The Ministry's Transport Inspectors intercepted the marked taxi along Devil's Tower Road, informed the driver of the offence and issued a £300 Fixed Penalty Notice for operating a motor vehicle as a public service vehicle without the relevant road service licence granted by the Transport Commission.

Since the implementation of the Treaty, RGP and Transport Inspectors have been operating at the border stopping Spanish taxis from entering Gibraltar and instructing them to return to Spain.
The EU/UK Agreement does not cover cross-frontier services. Signs alerting drivers that they are not allowed in Gibraltar have been placed at the border.

The Government will continue to work to ensure that only Gibraltar Taxis operate here, and also that the public get the service they expect. The Government is also considering increasing the level of fine for this offence.

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