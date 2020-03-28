Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Sat 28th Mar, 2020

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Local News

John Mackintosh facility closes due to Covid-19

Eyleen Gomez

By Chronicle Staff
28th March 2020

The John Mackintosh Hall facility will be closed as from this Monday until further notice, Gibraltar Cultural Services confirmed yesterday.

GCS will remain working within the building behind closed doors.

The public will be able to contact GCS between 9am to 3pm, Monday to Friday on telephone 200 75669.

The Library Café will remain open for takeaway service, but will be operating from the alleyway between the John Mackintosh Hall and the Gibraltar International Bank.

Their opening times are from 9am to 3pm and can be contacted on telephone 200 65222.

Most Read

Local News

easyJet confirm 10 flights over next week

Mon 23rd Mar, 2020

Local News

EasyJet announces further flight cancellations

Mon 23rd Mar, 2020

Local News

Cruise ship crewman dies with virus-type symptoms, leaving port facing public health dilemma

Fri 27th Mar, 2020

Local News

Gibraltar to announce ‘even more draconian measures’ as Spain locks down to fight virus

Sun 15th Mar, 2020

Local News

UK nurses flown to Gib to bolster GHA resources, army to assist with logistics

Sun 22nd Mar, 2020

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

28th March 2020

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Local News
Eat and Chat reaches out to homeless

28th March 2020

Local News
Harbour Views residents chip in to GHA fund

28th March 2020

Local News
CM calls for community to adhere to lockdown rules as police urge tighter measures

28th March 2020

Local News
Govt advises on renewals of essential documents

28th March 2020

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2020