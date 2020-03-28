John Mackintosh facility closes due to Covid-19

The John Mackintosh Hall facility will be closed as from this Monday until further notice, Gibraltar Cultural Services confirmed yesterday.

GCS will remain working within the building behind closed doors.

The public will be able to contact GCS between 9am to 3pm, Monday to Friday on telephone 200 75669.

The Library Café will remain open for takeaway service, but will be operating from the alleyway between the John Mackintosh Hall and the Gibraltar International Bank.

Their opening times are from 9am to 3pm and can be contacted on telephone 200 65222.