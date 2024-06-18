John McVea appointed new GDP Chief of Police

John McVea, the investigating officer in the alleged data breach of McGrail inquiry, has been appointed the Gibraltar Defence Police’s new Chief of Police.

Mr McVea was a former Detective Chief Superintendent with the Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI), who was brought to Gibraltar to investigate an alleged data breach affecting the McGrail Inquiry.

The announcement of his appointment was made internally to staff, after Mr McVea was successful in the process.

An MOD spokesperson told the Chronicle that the Gibraltar Defence Police are in the process of appointing a new Chief of Police.



“When the usual pre-employment checks have been completed, British Forces Gibraltar will then be in a position to formally announce the official appointment of the new GDP Chief of Police,” the spokesperson said.