John Piris takes four awards at Photographic Society's annual competitive exhibition
Governor Vice Admiral Sir David Steel presented the prizes for the winners of the Gibraltar Photographic Society's annual competiton at the Gustavo Bacarisas Gallery on Monday, with John Piris emerging the overall winner. Mr Piris took home the Marquez Cup for Best Monochrome Individual Print, the Crown Resources Cup for Best Colour Individual Print, the...
Continue Reading
Register free to get 10 premium articles/month.Register Now
Subscribe to get unlimited accessSubscribe Now
Already a subscriber? Login here