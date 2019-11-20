Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Wed 20th Nov, 2019

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
UK/Spain News

Johnson and Corbyn TV debate watched by more than six million

ITV/PA Wire

By Press Association
20th November 2019

By Lucy Mapstone, PA Deputy Entertainment Editor

More than six million people watched the first live leaders' debate between Boris Johnson and Jeremy Corbyn.

The pair's appearance on ITV drew an average audience of 6.7 million viewers when it aired between 8pm and 9pm on Tuesday, according to overnight ratings.

The programme peaked at 7.3 million, ITV said.

According to one report, the programme peaked at seven million viewers between 8.50pm and 8.55pm.

ITV said that Johnson v Corbyn: The ITV Debate, hosted by newsreader Julie Etchingham, was watched by a peak of 1.1 million 16-34 year olds.

The debate was up against Holby City on BBC One and MasterChef: The Professionals on BBC Two, both airing 8pm-9pm.

The leader of the Conservatives clashed with the Labour leader over their rival plans for Brexit during the heated debate, with Mr Corbyn describing the Prime Minister's pledge to "get Brexit done" by the end of January as "nonsense", while Mr Johnson suggested his rival was "not fit to lead our country".

Mr Johnson and Mr Corbyn also contested issues concerning the NHS and a further referendum on Scottish independence in the first televised debate of the General Election campaign.

There are further leaders' events planned ahead of the election, with the BBC hosting a Question Time special on Friday.

Most Read

Sports

Women’s Football - London City Lionesses Ellie Mason confirms link to Gibraltar

Tue 19th Nov, 2019

Local News

Govt seeks answers to Gib’s high suicide rate

Tue 19th Nov, 2019

Local News

La Linea urges Spanish Govt to invest in border

Mon 18th Nov, 2019

Local News

Two-tier weather warning system to be introduced

Wed 20th Nov, 2019

UK/Spain News

Overseas citizens should expect lower compensation, London court hears

Tue 19th Nov, 2019

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

20th November 2019

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

UK/Spain News
Two million apply to register to vote since general election announced

20th November 2019

UK/Spain News
Johnson and Corbyn TV debate watched by more than six million

20th November 2019

UK/Spain News
V&A defends cars exhibition sponsorship

20th November 2019

UK/Spain News
Tories criticised over 'misleading' twitter account during election debate

20th November 2019

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2019