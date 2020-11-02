Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Mon 2nd Nov, 2020

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
UK/Spain News

Johnson defends lockdown to avoid ‘medical and moral disaster’

Prime Minister Boris Johnson leaving 10 Downing Street, central London to appear at the House of Commons where he warn MP that coronavirus deaths over the winter could be twice as high as during the first wave of the pandemic, ahead of a national lockdown for England from Thursday.

By Reuters
2nd November 2020

By William James and Elizabeth Piper

Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Monday defended a second Covid-19 lockdown in England from critics who said it was unnecessary and others who said it was too late, arguing now was the time to prevent a "medical and moral disaster.”

After rejecting calls last month for a new national lockdown, Mr Johnson U-turned on Saturday, announcing new restrictions across England would begin at 0001 GMT on Thursday and last until December 2.

Britain, which has the highest official Covid-19 death toll in Europe, is grappling with more than 20,000 new cases a day. Scientists have warned a worst-case scenario of 80,000 dead could be exceeded this winter.

But the British prime minister has come under fire from all sides over his about-turn - from those in his Conservative Party who see the measures as draconian to others who have long been urging government to introduce a national lockdown.

"We are fighting a disease... When the data changes of course we must change course too," he told parliament, setting out to MPs that action was needed to avoid a "medical and moral disaster" when hospitals could be overrun.

Defending his earlier measures to try to limit lockdown measures to those areas suffering from the highest infection rates, he said he had not been too slow in reacting as the number of cases spiralled across England.

"In fact we are moving to national measures when the rate both of deaths and infections for instance is lower than they were in France," he said.

Saturday's announcement is subject to a vote on Wednesday which will expose Mr Johnson to a rebellion from Conservative Party MPs who reject the need for a national lockdown.

Some Conservatives fear the long-term economic damage caused by the lockdown will outweigh the health risks of allowing businesses to stay open, and that there are wider risks to mental health and an erosion of civil liberties from lockdowns.

But to soften the blow, he said he would double support for the self-employed and said that when the measures expired on December 2, MPs would have a vote on a way forward.

Britain has reported 46,717 Covid-19 deaths - defined as those dying within 28 days of a positive test. A broader measure of those with Covid-19 on their death certificates puts the toll at 58,925.

Essential shops, schools and universities in England will remain open but pubs and restaurants will be shut except for takeaways. Outbound international travel is banned except for essential reasons, including work, and non-essential retail will close.

The opposition Labour Party has offered its support to the government, meaning there is little chance of Mr Johnson losing the parliamentary vote. But, after Mr Johnson rejected Labour's call for a lockdown, their votes will come alongside heavy criticism.

"Rejecting the advice of his own scientists for 40 days was a catastrophic failure of leadership and of judgement," Labour leader Keir Starmer said.

The rest of the United Kingdom - Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland - have their own lockdown policies and enacted tougher health restrictions last month. (Reuters)

Most Read

UK/Spain News

Andalucia seals off region in Covid-19 move, with knock-on impact at border with Gibraltar

Wed 28th Oct, 2020

Local News

Despite initial concern over Andalucia restrictions, no change at border

Thu 29th Oct, 2020

Local News

Seven months later, first baby born in lockdown meets her Italian family

Mon 2nd Nov, 2020

Local News

Wizz Air announces new service between Gibraltar and Luton

Thu 29th Oct, 2020

Opinion & Analysis

‘Coronavirus is not the end of the world’

Mon 20th Apr, 2020

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

2nd November 2020

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

UK/Spain News
Farage tries to harness Covid lockdown anger to take on PM

2nd November 2020

UK/Spain News
UK pub owners and campaigners criticise ‘nonsensical’ restrictions on takeaway beer

2nd November 2020

UK/Spain News
UK Test and Trace hindered by Covid contacts not answering their phones – adviser

2nd November 2020

UK/Spain News
Fighting fund launched to save Spanish Armada maps for nation

2nd November 2020

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2020