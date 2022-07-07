Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Thu 7th Jul, 2022

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
UK/Spain News

Johnson quits after support from ministers and MPs collapsed

Archive image of Boris Johnson. Photo by Dan Kitwood/PA Media

By Press Association
7th July 2022

By David Hughes, PA Political Editor

Boris Johnson is quitting as Tory leader after ministers and MPs made clear his position was untenable.

He will remain as Prime Minister until a successor is in place, expected to be by the time of the Conservative Party conference in October.

A No 10 source said Mr Johnson spoke to Sir Graham Brady, chairman of the Conservative 1922 Committee, to inform him of his decision.

“The Prime Minister has spoken to Graham Brady and agreed to stand down in time for a new leader to be in place by the conference in October,” a No 10 source said.

Mr Johnson will make a statement to the country later today confirming the decision.

The resignation comes after the Prime Minister haemorrhaged support among his ministers and MPs.

More than 50 MPs have resigned from government or party roles since Tuesday night, when the mass exodus was triggered by the resignations of Rishi Sunak and Sajid Javid from the Cabinet.

The Prime Minister had sought to defy his critics and carry on in office, despite warnings from Cabinet colleagues that this was not sustainable.

But resignations continued and Chancellor Nadhim Zahawi – who was only appointed to the role on Tuesday – went public with his call for the Prime Minister to quit.

MORE FOLLOWS

Most Read

Brexit

Veteran Tory Brexiteer says ‘very positive’ safe treaty possible for Gibraltar

Wed 6th Jul, 2022

Local News

Commons delegation lands in Gib as UK minister says tighter Schengen checks ‘a matter for Spain’

Tue 5th Jul, 2022

UK/Spain News

Traffickers built underwater drones to ferry drugs across Strait of Gibraltar, Spanish police say

Mon 4th Jul, 2022

Local News

Firefighters respond to vehicle fire in car park

Tue 5th Jul, 2022

Local News

MoD files plans to dredge harbour for aircraft carriers

Thu 30th Jun, 2022

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

7th July 2022

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

UK/Spain News
Johnson clings on as ministerial exodus continues

7th July 2022

UK/Spain News
Cabinet ministers demand Boris Johnson quits No 10

6th July 2022

UK/Spain News
Sunak and Javid resign as Johnson’s leadership faces fresh crisis

5th July 2022

UK/Spain News
PM ‘aware of formal complaint against Chris Pincher’ before whip appointment

5th July 2022

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2022