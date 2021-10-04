Johnson says vaccines underline Conservative commitment to British Gibraltar
Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Sunday highlighted the supply of Covid-19 vaccines to Gibraltar as a testament to the Conservative party’s commitment to the Rock and its people. Speaking at a reception hosted by the Gibraltar Government on the sidelines of the Conservative party conference in Manchester, Mr Johnson delivered a short but rambunctious speech...
Continue Reading
Register free to get 10 premium articles/month.Register Now
Subscribe to get unlimited accessSubscribe Now
Already a subscriber? Login here