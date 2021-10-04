Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Mon 4th Oct, 2021

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Brexit

Johnson says vaccines underline Conservative commitment to British Gibraltar

By Chronicle Staff
4th October 2021

Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Sunday highlighted the supply of Covid-19 vaccines to Gibraltar as a testament to the Conservative party’s commitment to the Rock and its people. Speaking at a reception hosted by the Gibraltar Government on the sidelines of the Conservative party conference in Manchester, Mr Johnson delivered a short but rambunctious speech...

