Joint drugs search underway

A bulk carrier currently anchored in the Bay having arrived in Gibraltar from Colombia this morning is being searched by law enforcement officers who suspect the vessel is involved in the importation of drugs.

A joint operation, involving officers of the Royal Gibraltar Police, HM Customs and the Gibraltar Defence Police, was launched after the vessel arrived in British Gibraltar waters at approximately 10am this morning.

Police have confirmed that the search is in connection with the suspected illicit importation of drugs.

MORE TO FOLLOW