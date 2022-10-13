Joint First Response Emergency Care instructors training held

A number of personnel from various agencies have been jointly undertaking training as First Response Emergency Care (FREC) instructors.

Officers from the Airport Fire and Rescue Service, Gibraltar Fire and Rescue Service and HM Prison Service, as well as volunteers from St John Ambulance, covered a wide spectrum of medical and trauma elements contained within the FREC Levels 3 and 4 courses.

Both theoretical and practical assessments were undertaken during the ten-day-long courses to enable the new instructors to later deliver Level 3 training to first responders within their respective organisations.

Enabling them to deal with a variety of medical and trauma emergency situations possibly encountered.

The training also included key medical recognition skills, the use of supportive medical equipment and emergency response to a wide range of medical and trauma conditions.

These are skills that will undoubtedly enhance their abilities and roles as first responders.

The Qualsafe Awards regulated qualifications, delivered by UK based JJWR Professional Services Consultancy, ensures that both the newly qualified instructors and the personnel they will be subsequently delivering the course content to, receive an accredited and quality assured instruction.

This means that all trained personnel will be able to provide the best level of immediate first aid assistance in an emergency with potentially life threatening conditions, during situations that they may come across in their line of work.

“Harmonising the level of training across agencies enhances the benefits, not just to the skill-sets of our emergency responders as individuals, but also to our multi-agency resilience and the ultimate beneficiary is our wider community,” said the minister with responsibility for the Fire and Rescue Services and HM Prison, Samantha Sacramento.

“It is crucial that our first responders are well prepared and supported. Knowing that they are trained and qualified to a recognized standard demonstrates their shared commitment to promote interoperability.”

“Investing to deliver an even safer and more effective level of operational service can give us all peace of mind,” she added.