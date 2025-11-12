Jovan Buttigieg promoted to Port Officer at Gibraltar Port Authority

The Gibraltar Port Authority has announced the promotion of Jovan Buttigieg to the position of Port Officer.

Mr Buttigieg began his career with the Gibraltar Port Authority in 2017 after completing the V103 course at Fleetwood Nautical College. Over the past nine years, he has worked as a VTS Operator, supporting the safe and efficient management of maritime traffic within British Gibraltar Territorial Waters.

He has also undertaken various professional development programmes, including management training and the Port Facility Security Officer course.

In his new role, Mr Buttigieg will join the Port Officers team at the Gibraltar Harbour, helping to uphold the Authority’s focus on safety, security and operational standards.

The Captain of the Port, John Ghio, said: “I am very pleased with Jovan’s well-deserved promotion and I’m sure he’ll continue to make a strong impact at the Port Authority.”