Tue 16th Aug, 2022

Juan Franco sets out La Linea’s challenges: ‘We have a huge problem’

Pic: Johnny Bugeja

By Chronicle Staff
16th August 2022

Juan Franco, the mayor of La Linea, lamented recently that six years after Brexit, the Spanish Government had yet to deliver “a single measure” to address the difficult circumstances faced by Gibraltar’s nearest neighbour. In a fiery intervention during a council meeting in La Linea last week, Mr Franco, whose independent party La Linea 100x100...

