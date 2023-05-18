Julian Osborne wins top prize in Spring Visual Arts Competition
Julian Osborne won the Ministry of Culture Award for Overall Winner and the Painting, Drawing, Prints and Digital Painting Award for his piece ‘Red and White’ as announced on Tuesday evening’s launch of the Spring Visual Arts Competition. He won £3,750 in total and his father collected these on his behalf with his mother eagerly...
Continue Reading
Register free to get 10 premium articles/month.Register Now
Subscribe to get unlimited accessSubscribe Now
Already a subscriber? Login here