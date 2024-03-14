June EU election need not mean end to treaty talks, CM tells Parliament
The Gibraltar Government believes the negotiation for a UK/EU treaty on Gibraltar can continue beyond the European election in June if a deal is not sealed in the coming weeks, Chief Minister Fabian Picardo told Parliament on Thursday. Mr Picardo was responding to Keith Azopardi, the Leader of the Opposition, who had asked for an...
