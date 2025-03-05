Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Wed 5th Mar, 2025

UK/Spain News

Junta offers La Línea support to mitigate Brexit impact

Photo courtesy of Junta de Andalucia

By Guest Contributor
5th March 2025

By Maria Jesus Corrales Juanma Moreno Bonilla, the president of the Junta de Andalucía, has offered to help La Linea “in everything within his power” following a meeting with the city’s mayor, Juan Franco. The meeting Monday resulted in an undertaking to examine new avenues of funding and support to the city to mitigate the...

