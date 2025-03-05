Junta offers La Línea support to mitigate Brexit impact
By Maria Jesus Corrales Juanma Moreno Bonilla, the president of the Junta de Andalucía, has offered to help La Linea “in everything within his power” following a meeting with the city’s mayor, Juan Franco. The meeting Monday resulted in an undertaking to examine new avenues of funding and support to the city to mitigate the...
