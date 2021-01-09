Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Sat 9th Jan, 2021

Junta shuts down non-essential activities in La Línea to stem virus spread

By Chronicle Staff
8th January 2021

by Maria Jesus Corrales The Junta de Andalucía announced yesterday that restrictions on all non-essential activities would be imposed and that measures restricting movement would be made stricter as from Monday in response to the accelerated rates of Covid-19 infection in La Linea. These measures include maintaining the perimetral closure of the municipality’s borders, the...

