Wed 17th Mar, 2021

Just one fine for dog fouling issued, Parliament hears

By Priya Gulraj
17th March 2021

Only one fine was issued for dog fouling in Gibraltar last year, while questions were raised in Parliament as to whether this was a “failed Government policy”. Minister for the Environment, Dr John Cortes, confirmed that 39 patrols were carried out in 2020, and 118 samples were taken but only one yielded a positive DNA...

