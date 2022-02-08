Justin Hewitt Secures Two Impressive Wins on the Road to Qualifying for the World Cup of Darts
Justin Hewitt has convincingly won two PDC World Cup of Darts qualifiers, pulling what has been described as a world class performance in the semi finals against his team mate Craig Galliano with a darting average of 95. His performance did not falter in the final against Daryll Vassallo with a darting average of 86....
