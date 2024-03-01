Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Fri 1st Mar, 2024

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Sports

Justins hits impressive 102 average in Milton Keynes

By Stephen Ignacio
1st March 2024

Gibraltar latest darts sensation Justin Hewitt achieved another milestone with an impressive 102 average during his 4-2 victory against a professional tour card holder in Event 4 of the Professional Darts Corporation Development Tour, held in Milton Keynes. He achieved this with 15-15-15-13 darts.
Justin, part of the local team that won the Friendship Cup this past weeks and who recently signed up with Shot Darts continues to hit the headlines alongside his darts colleague Craig Galliano and youngster Nico Bado. The trio now becoming household names in Gibraltar darts as they emerge as the new up-and-coming generation of darts talents causing some ripples within the international stage through the pathways provided by Gibraltar Darts continuous developments in the sport. Darts now well into its initial stages of a new era after moving into its new home at Europa Sports Complex. This having now seen a continuous growth in the grassroots levels, some of which are now emerging as challengers within the senior ranks as the sport grows in prominence locally.

Most Read

Local News

Monica Popham wins Sky Arts Landscape Artist of the Year

Wed 28th Feb, 2024

Local News

Prosecution case closes in £2m fraud trial

Tue 27th Feb, 2024

Local News

‘No money missing’, says defendant in £2m fraud trial

Thu 29th Feb, 2024

Local News

Revised plans for Rooke site integrate historic Dock 4

Tue 20th Feb, 2024

Local News

Former RBSI manager banked €660,000 in cash deposits, fraud trial hears

Mon 26th Feb, 2024

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

1st March 2024

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Sports
Lynx and Europa scoring to claim top spot

1st March 2024

Sports
Titans produce upset which sends signal to mens first division

1st March 2024

Sports
GPTA TNB Junior Development Program Launch

1st March 2024

Sports
Gibraltar Rugby Forward Harry Jones Selected for Prestigious Varsity Matches

1st March 2024

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.


The Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd is licensed by the Gibraltar Government's Office of Fair Trading, licence number BL 152009.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2024