Justins hits impressive 102 average in Milton Keynes

Gibraltar latest darts sensation Justin Hewitt achieved another milestone with an impressive 102 average during his 4-2 victory against a professional tour card holder in Event 4 of the Professional Darts Corporation Development Tour, held in Milton Keynes. He achieved this with 15-15-15-13 darts.

Justin, part of the local team that won the Friendship Cup this past weeks and who recently signed up with Shot Darts continues to hit the headlines alongside his darts colleague Craig Galliano and youngster Nico Bado. The trio now becoming household names in Gibraltar darts as they emerge as the new up-and-coming generation of darts talents causing some ripples within the international stage through the pathways provided by Gibraltar Darts continuous developments in the sport. Darts now well into its initial stages of a new era after moving into its new home at Europa Sports Complex. This having now seen a continuous growth in the grassroots levels, some of which are now emerging as challengers within the senior ranks as the sport grows in prominence locally.