Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Mon 25th Jul, 2022

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Local News

Karl Ullger collaborates for 95th Kitchen Studios Instagram takeover

By Nathan Barcio
25th July 2022

Karl Ullger recently took over the Kitchen Studios Instagram page, becoming the 95th artist to showcase his work and artistic tips to over 1000 followers. Kitchen Studios is a creative community on the Rock, allowing artists to work together and feed off each other. “I think that kitchen is allowing different artists and getting many...

Continue Reading

Register free to get 10 premium articles/month.

Register Now

Subscribe to get unlimited access

Subscribe Now

Already a subscriber?

Most Read

Brexit

Commons committee publishes summary of meeting with Blue ID residents

Sat 23rd Jul, 2022

Local News

Gib avoids heatwave, but temperatures set to rise next week

Thu 21st Jul, 2022

Local News

Plane diverted as runway closes due to unexpected staff shortage

Mon 18th Jul, 2022

Local News

Friday diversion caps disruptive week for air travellers

Fri 22nd Jul, 2022

Local News

Vox MP ordered to pay £20,000 damages for libelling Chief Minister

Wed 20th Jul, 2022

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

25th July 2022

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Features
‘Charcos’ exhibition opens at John Mac Hall

25th July 2022

Brexit
Commons committee publishes summary of meeting with Blue ID residents

23rd July 2022

Local News
Friday diversion caps disruptive week for air travellers

22nd July 2022

UK/Spain News
Vox MP defiant after Supreme Court defamation ruling

22nd July 2022

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2022