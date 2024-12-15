Karl Ullger exhibits in Red Dot Miami Art Fair
Karl Ullger has showcased his works after being selected to participate in the Red Dot Miami Art Fair. Mr Ullger was selected by Gato Gordo Gallery to display ‘Catnap’ during Miami Art Week, which sees art enthusiasts, collectors, and brokers descend on the city. The week saw over 20 art fairs, more than 1,200 galleries...
Continue Reading
Register free to get 10 premium articles/month.Register Now
Subscribe to get unlimited accessSubscribe Now
Already a subscriber? Login here