Karl Ullger to launch ‘Echoes of Legacy’ exhibition tonight
Karl Ullger will be launching his newest exhibition ‘Echoes of Legacy’ this evening at the Fine Arts Gallery in Casemates. The exhibition that features three series of works, showcases Mr Ullger’s talents in figurative and landscape works. The focus is the Echoes of Legacy series, which sees Mr Ullger interpret famous masterpieces and recognisable paintings...
Continue Reading
Register free to get 10 premium articles/month.Register Now
Subscribe to get unlimited accessSubscribe Now
Already a subscriber? Login here