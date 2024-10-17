Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Thu 17th Oct, 2024

Features

Karl Ullger to launch ‘Echoes of Legacy’ exhibition tonight

Photos by Neil Wilson

By Gabriella Peralta
17th October 2024

Karl Ullger will be launching his newest exhibition ‘Echoes of Legacy’ this evening at the Fine Arts Gallery in Casemates. The exhibition that features three series of works, showcases Mr Ullger’s talents in figurative and landscape works. The focus is the Echoes of Legacy series, which sees Mr Ullger interpret famous masterpieces and recognisable paintings...

