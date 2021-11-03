Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Wed 3rd Nov, 2021

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Local News

Karl Ullger wins 48th Gibraltar International Art Competition

By Gabriella Peralta
3rd November 2021

Local artist Karl Ullger has won the top prize at this year’s Gibraltar International Art Competition for his artwork ‘Forgotten Patio’.

Mr Ullger was selected as the overall winner by adjudicator John Maine, a British artist who has decades of experience, is a Royal Academician and regular contributor to the Royal Academy Summer Exhibition, and in 2018 carved a memorial to Stephen Hawking in Westminster Abbey.

Mr Maine chose ‘Forgotten Patio’ from 128 artworks crafted by 80 artists, from Gibraltar, Spain and Romania.
“I am completely in shock,” Mr Ullger told the Chronicle.

“If I’m going to be frankly honest, I really like this painting and it took me a while to do it, I started it in end of August bit by bit, but the other painting that I entered probably took me longer.”

Mr Ullger said it was a surprise that this painting had won as some of this other works had taken much longer to create.

He has been inspired by patio scenes across Gibraltar recently and particularly in Upper Town.

The Minister for Culture, Dr John Cortes, congratulated all the artists and recognised that culture is still “pulling its weight” despite the Covid-19 pandemic.

“I think that culture, which includes the arts, performing arts and literature is probably at one of its strongest points in Gibraltar’s history and I’d like to see that continue,” Dr Cortes said.

“I’d like to think that as many thought during the pandemic that culture was at the end of our priorities, that we now put culture first because if culture is first, everything else will follow.”

In second place was Monica Popham with her painting ‘Blue Light’ which also was inspired by Gibraltar, and in third place was an international artist, Cristina Lopez Ramirez with ‘Carrusel’.

The Rudesindo Mannia Prize for Best Gibraltar Theme was awarded to Ronald Gingell for ‘Majestic Rock’ and the Mario Finlayson Prize for Best Young Artist was awarded to Tyrone Anthony Vera for his sculpture ‘Disconnection’.

Highly commended certificates were also presented to Lorraine Buhagiar, Shane Dalmedo, Gail Francis-Tiron, Adam Galloway, Yeyo Arguez Garcia, Joseph Gingell, Ming Ming Hung and Jane Langdon.

Most Read

Local News

Gibraltarian chef to compete in 'MasterChef: the Professionals'

Fri 29th Oct, 2021

Local News

Protestors march to No.6 with long list of grievances

Tue 2nd Nov, 2021

Local News

Chinook helicopter will lift new radar equipment to Rock Gun

Tue 2nd Nov, 2021

Local News

Local make-up artist's work featured in French magazine

Sun 31st Oct, 2021

Brexit

UK woman denied entry into Spain over missing exit stamp - report

Fri 22nd Oct, 2021

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

3rd November 2021

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Local News
Cortes travels to COP26 for Gib and OTs

3rd November 2021

Local News
Chinook will make ‘at least’ four round trips to ferry radar kit to Rock Gun

3rd November 2021

Local News
‘Movember on the Rock’ launches with message that early diagnosis saves lives

2nd November 2021

Local News
Protestors march to No.6 with long list of grievances

2nd November 2021

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2021