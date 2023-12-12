Karl Ullger’s art selected for London exhibition

Karl Ullger’s artworks will hang on the walls of Hansard Studio in Chelsea, London, tomorrow at the launch of a new exhibition called ‘Regeneration’.

The exhibition features 37 artists from countries including UK, Spain, Italy, France and Romania, and two of Mr Ullger’s works have been selected for the exhibition.

His paintings ‘Line Wall Bridge’ and ‘View from Alcaidesa’ were selected by curators Philippa Beale and Day Bowman.

Ms Beale curated the ‘The Being with Trees’ exhibition held in Gibraltar in 2021, and last year she also curated the ‘Gibraltar Our Sacred Earth, Our Sense of Place’ exhibition in the Bermondsey Project Space, London.

Ms Beale remembered Mr Ullger’s 2019 ‘Raw’ series, which saw works painted on scrap metal and this fit into the theme of her upcoming ‘Regeneration’ exhibition.

“This connection was made because she's been a friend of Gibraltar, she's promoted Gibraltar art abroad as well before, and she remembered my works,” Mr Ullger told the Chronicle.

He described how the exhibition is focused on the natural environment and how materials can be reused.

“We live in a society where we throw away, and the raw series was very much [about creating] something of a found object or found scrap metal or wood,” he said.

A lot of Mr Ullger’s paintings have been created on wooden panels and he looks forward to seeing her the other artists have been inspired to create regenerative works.

The exhibition has encouraged artists to explore, respond, restore and regenerate elements and each artist has interpreted the word regeneration in different ways.

“Even though I haven't produced something new for this exhibition because there are two already existing works. It hits the brief like a nail on the head.”

“That's one reason why Philippa remembered that series because of the title. She could see how it fit perfectly.”

‘View from Alcaidesa’ is painted on a broken shovel that was found by Mr Ullger around the beach in Alcaidesa.

He painted the scene where he found the shovel with a view towards Gibraltar, adding there is deeper meaning to the work.

The work signifies Gibraltar’s relationship with Spain, and Brexit.

‘Line Wall Bridge’ is painted on a circle sign that Mr Ullger found in Gibraltar during a jog to Rosia.

He jogged past the scrap metal opposite New Mole House police station and after a few minutes turned around to retrieve it.

“I thought I better go back and get it before someone gets it,” he said.

He added: “It's regenerating a new life, giving a new lease of life to those objects. If someone at the exhibition wants to buy something like that, it gives it a new meaning, which is what upcycling and recycling is all about. We try to be more environmentally friendly.”

‘Line Wall Bridge’ has been exhibited previously in the Bermondsey Project Space in London and was shortlisted in the Jackson’s Painting Prize competition.

Mr Ullger is also currently working towards building a portfolio for a solo exhibition in Gibraltar next year.

This last solo exhibition was in 2019, but in the years since he has exhibited his work in group exhibitions both locally and abroad.

This would mark his sixth solo exhibition, which is set for late 2024.

The ‘Regeneration’ exhibition opens tomorrow, Wednesday, December 13, evening at the Hansard Studio in Chelsea, London, and is open for viewing until January 13.