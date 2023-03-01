Katie, 8, passes RGP fitness test

Katie Castle an eight-year-old local girl showed off her running skills after passing the RGP’s fitness test on Tuesday evening.

She managed to reach 5.4 in the force’s bleep test at the Victoria Stadium’s Muga Sports Hall.

Her great grandad Ronald Hill was an RGP officer and the youngster now hopes to follow in his footsteps and become a police officer when she’s older.

Officers invited her to take part after noticing that she was patiently waiting for a family friend to finish the Bleep Test.

In total, 20 people took part in the RGP’s Fitness Test, which is the first step to becoming an RGP officer.

Another participant who wanted to test his fitness was former Avon and Somerset Police Officer Peter Temlett, who turns 70 in two months’ time.

Unfortunately, he had to withdraw after pulling a muscle – but he’s vowed to give it another go next time.

“Well done to all those who passed the fitness test last night, especially super sprinter Katie Castle. We’ll be holding another fitness test soon, so if you’re thinking of joining the RGP, why not come down and give it a go?,” said an RGP spokesman.

For more information visit the RGP’s social media or www.police.gi/information/career-opportunities