Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Wed 1st Mar, 2023

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Local News

Katie, 8, passes RGP fitness test

By Chronicle Staff
1st March 2023

Katie Castle an eight-year-old local girl showed off her running skills after passing the RGP’s fitness test on Tuesday evening.

She managed to reach 5.4 in the force’s bleep test at the Victoria Stadium’s Muga Sports Hall.

Her great grandad Ronald Hill was an RGP officer and the youngster now hopes to follow in his footsteps and become a police officer when she’s older.

Officers invited her to take part after noticing that she was patiently waiting for a family friend to finish the Bleep Test.

In total, 20 people took part in the RGP’s Fitness Test, which is the first step to becoming an RGP officer.

Another participant who wanted to test his fitness was former Avon and Somerset Police Officer Peter Temlett, who turns 70 in two months’ time.

Unfortunately, he had to withdraw after pulling a muscle – but he’s vowed to give it another go next time.

“Well done to all those who passed the fitness test last night, especially super sprinter Katie Castle. We’ll be holding another fitness test soon, so if you’re thinking of joining the RGP, why not come down and give it a go?,” said an RGP spokesman.

For more information visit the RGP’s social media or www.police.gi/information/career-opportunities

Most Read

Local News

Plans filed for new 34-floor building on Devil’s Tower Road

Sun 26th Feb, 2023

Local News

Man jailed two years for false imprisonment

Tue 28th Feb, 2023

Brexit

After Northern Ireland, Sunak urged to ‘turn his mind’ to Gibraltar

Mon 27th Feb, 2023

Local News

GSD would not agree to Savings Bank investment in new stadium

Tue 28th Feb, 2023

Brexit

EU delays launch of ETIAS visa travel scheme to 2024

Wed 1st Mar, 2023

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

1st March 2023

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Local News
In election year, Opposition parties explore options

1st March 2023

Local News
Over 400 sign on to online library app ‘Borrowbox’

1st March 2023

Local News
GHA issues reminder on travel insurance

1st March 2023

Local News
Louis Triay, KC, world’s longest-serving lawyer, dies at 94

1st March 2023

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2023