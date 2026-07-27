Kent Bows Out After Commonwealth Games Semi-Final

Young Gibraltar swimmer Asia Kent might not have expected to find herself in the semi-finals of the 50m breaststroke, however, all eyes were on her in Gibraltar as she achieved a major milestone by reaching the semi-final stage of a Commonwealth Games event for the first time.

Swimming in the first of the semi-finals, Kent was drawn into lane eight with the slowest qualifying time, having finished sixteenth overall in the heats.

Kent was to come up against Alicia Kok Shun (MRI), who had qualified with a time of 32.30, Lanihei Connolly (COK) with 31.81, Imogen Clark (ENG) with 31.27, and Sienna Toohey (AUS), who had progressed from Kent’s own heat with a time of 30.72, the fastest qualifying mark among the swimmers in the first semi-final.

Also lining up alongside Kent were Anna Morgan representing host nation Scotland, who had qualified in 30.96, Kaylene Corbett (RSA) with 31.54, and Maria Erokhina (CYP) with 31.98.

Kent entered the semi-final with her qualifying time of 33.11, the slowest among those who had progressed from the heats. However, she knew that improving on her morning swim and challenging her own Gibraltar national record could bring her closer to the experienced international field around her.

Kent had broken the Gibraltar women’s 50m breaststroke national record during the heats of the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games at the Sandwell Aquatics Centre on Friday, 29 July 2022. Swimming in Heat 3, she clocked 34.47 seconds, setting a new national mark.

Since then, Kent has continued to lower the record, improving it by 1.77 seconds, with the current Gibraltar record standing at 32.70.

Facing a tough field, Kent was able to draw on the experience gained from her previous Commonwealth Games appearance in Birmingham, as well as her subsequent international achievements, including her performances at the Island Games. Her objective was to improve on her morning swim and move closer to her personal best.

The eight fastest swimmers from the two semi-finals would qualify for the final.

Kent ultimately fell short of her target, finishing eighth in the first semi-final with a time of 33.36, slightly slower than her morning qualifying swim of 33.11.

Toohey, who had also won Kent’s heat earlier in the day, produced an impressive swim to take victory in the semi-final in 30.58, improving on her qualifying time by 0.14 seconds and highlighting the quality of the competition.

The 50m breaststroke semi-final proved to be a highly competitive race, with extremely close margins separating many of the swimmers. For Kent, however, the result represented a significant achievement as she progressed further than ever before at a Commonwealth Games, marking another important step in her international swimming career. Becoming only the third Gibraltar swimmer to reach a semi-final in the Commonwealth Games.