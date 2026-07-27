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Mon 27th Jul, 2026

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Sports

Christian Chang-Chipolina in 800m freestyle Personal best

By Stephen Ignacio
27th July 2026

Gibraltar swimmer Christian Chang-Chipolina competed in the men's 800m freestyle, swimming in the slowest-seeded heat, as designated by the event organisers.
Christian, who after Saturday's race had indicated that he had not felt well while swimming, attributing it to the nerves of competing at his first Commonwealth Games, lined up against William Caswell (SHN), Oscar Maddrell (IOM), Russell Pang (SGP), Samuel Sterry (JEY), Connor Macdonald (CAY) and Hoe Yean Khiew (MAS).
Christian struggled to keep pace in his heat, remaining towards the back of the field before finishing in 9:19.83, more than a minute behind heat winner Hoe Yean Khiew of Malaysia. Christian's time was a personal best by almost 30 seconds according to Team Gibraltar officials.

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